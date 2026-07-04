/Did George Washington win US Independence alone? Hidden role of France and Spain

Do you still think that the American Revolutionary War was a singular victory of George Washington and his disorganised troops that alone helped the US to gain its Independence? The historical reality is far more complex, as without massive, coordinated military, naval, and financial interventions from France and Spain, the American rebellion would likely have been destroyed by the then global might of the British Empire.

French intervention: Direct military power

After the Americans won the Battle of Saratoga in 1777, France formally entered the war as an ally of America, turning a local colonial revolt into a bruising transatlantic war. After the intervention, France began to provide the struggling Continental Army with approximately 90 per cent of its gunpowder, uniform shipments and crucial cash loans.

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Additionally, France deployed professional land and naval forces, where under the command of the Comte de Rochambeau, and thousands of French soldiers marched alongside Washington. The turning point of the entire war was the Battle of Yorktown in 1781, which helped the French to clinch the decisive victory. The result came when Washington’s troops surrounded British General Cornwallis on land, and the French navy under Comte de Grasse blockaded the Chesapeake Bay, completely cutting off British escape routes and reinforcements, forcing Cornwallis to surrender. This defeat effectively broke the political will of Britain to continue the conflict.

Spanish contribution: Asymmetric strategy

Along with France, Spain also joined Washington in the north, launching a highly effective proxy campaign in the south and west. Spain formally declared war on Great Britain in 1779. Rather than signing a direct alliance with the Americans, Spain focused on dismantling British strongholds along the Gulf Coast and the Mississippi River.



Under the command of the governor of Spanish Louisiana, a brilliant military strategist, Bernardo de Galvez, Spanish troops captured significant British forts at Baton Rouge, Natchez, and Mobile. In 1781, Gálvez led an audacious siege to capture Pensacola, the capital of British West Florida.



Spain's aggressive southern offensive completely forced the British military to divert thousands of troops, ships, and supplies away from Washington’s frontline, permanently fracturing Britain's focus. Furthermore, Spain secured critical supply routes along the Mississippi River, ensuring American patriots received continuous shipments of weapons and blankets. In fact, the final siege at Yorktown was directly kept alive by a massive emergency collection of silver and gold raised by Spanish citizens in Havana, Cuba, which paid for Washington's starving troops.