'No woman, no cry.'

When Bob Marley said it, he had a thought more profound. He wrote in the hope of encouraging his peers in Trenchtown. Marley also said, 'Everything's gonna be all right!'

On Friday (February 28), a Delhi-based graphic designer took the liberty of penning his thoughts on the microblogging site X.

He wrote, "Finally joined a company with no women, and all my colleagues are 40+ in age." This could have been a job update post, but no, he went on to say 'no drama, no politics' which suggested not having women in the team was making his life easy or even better.

Finally joined a company with no women, and all my colleagues are 40+ in age. No drama, no politics. Apne kaam se kaam😇🫶 — Mauryan (@MauryanPentool) February 28, 2025

Privilege or lack of understanding, the man described what he viewed as utopia and was far away from reality. The internet does not spare anybody. His views were met with a barrage of counterviews from not only women but also men. The internet takes notes, maintains records and spares nobody. What may have been just another tweet for the graphic designer got many more talking and keeping scores.

An X user wrote, "You are mistaken… all male colleagues = office politics". Another responded with, "Disgusting post!! Not right, who said"

Politics is in men’s breed

Even today if you see around at top level men are there and there is huge politics going on in orgs .

One sided statement just to show your men ego — priyank pande (@priyankpande987) March 1, 2025

'You're happy no women around, and they're happy you're not around'