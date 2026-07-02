/Couple says they will be raising and eating guinea pigs to live sustainably

A couple in England is planning to build an eco-home in rural Wales and wants to practice sustainable living. For this, it has received permission to raise guinea pigs, pigeons and rabbits, which would make their food. Dave and Mayu Phillips's planning permission from Pembrokeshire County Council includes raising "small-scale livestock" for meat. Phillips told the council that several generations of their family have lived in Pembrokeshire and said this is their way of contributing to its future.

Councillor Mark Carter questioned the choice of meat they plan to have. "I was quite intrigued by some of the other things you were going to grow: the rabbits and the guinea pigs, was it?" he asked. Phillips said that these guinea pigs are different from those kept as pets and are especially raised for meat.



"It's just like a big rabbit, and we've got experience for years now, we've bred them," he said.

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Wales has a planning policy which encourages people to live sustainably. The couple's proposal falls under One Planet Development. Residents can live and work on their own land, where building work will be permitted. Normally, these lands would not be permitted for development. "My wife and I are very deeply passionate about the One Planet movement and the principles behind the One Planet development," he said.

He added that humanity needs to wake up to the climate crisis. "Today humanity is living as if we've got several more planet Earths just waiting in the wings… the reality is we only have one planet," he said. Practical steps towards living more sustainably are the need of the hour.

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