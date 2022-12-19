Christmas 2022: Take this movie quiz with you're friends or family!

The Christmas 2022 season is almost here, and people are discussing what kinds of activities they should engage in to enjoy with their friends and family. Not all activities require you to leave the comfort of your home. What could be better than a fun quiz game on classic Christmas movies? There are many splendid movies of the likes of The Grinch, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Polar Express and Home Alone. Take this Christmas movie quiz with you're friends or family!

Q.1: Remember the eight-year-old troublemaker whose family unintentionally leaves him home alone over the Christmas break? In Home Alone, where are the McCallisters going on vacation when they leave Kevin behind?

Ans: Paris

Q.2: The film based on Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, the Grinch was described with three words. Do you know what are they?

Ans: Stink, stank, stunk

Q.3: Which Hollywood actor played six distinct parts in the film The Polar Express, which follows a little boy on a fantastic journey to the North Pole on Christmas Eve while learning about friendship and bravery?

Ans: Tom Hanks

Q.4: Without "Silent Night," Christmas scarcely seems like Christmas at all. But how did the song grow to be so popular? It was a last-minute addition to a church service on Christmas Eve in a tiny Austrian town when it first appeared, but it soon gained popularity and is now one of the most recorded and performed songs. What terms come after "Silent Night"?

Ans: Holy night

Q.5: Ralphie Parker, a little kid, makes an effort to persuade Santa Claus, his parents, and his teacher that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB rifle is the ideal Christmas present in the 1940s. What is Ralphie’s little brother’s name in the movie A Christmas Story?

Ans: Randy

Q.6: Buddy, a human raised by elves in Santa's workshop, was introduced to the public as a new symbol of the holiday season. In the movie Elf, what was the first rule of The Code of Elves?

Ans: Treat every day like Christmas

Q.7: A creature from Halloween Town named Jack Skellington discovers Christmas Town and is immediately captivated. What's the name of the main villain in The Nightmare Before Christmas?

Ans: Oogie Boogie

Q.8: What was the real name of the character Tim Allen plays in The Santa Clause directed by John Pasquin?

Ans: Scott Calvin

Q.9: When their mother orders them to leave their house, they mistakenly venture into the "North woods," where they find scrumptious gingerbread cottages. They are unaware that a witch resides there. What kind of fable is that?

Ans: Hansel and Gretel

Q.10: In A Christmas Story, the dogs are only a trouble-maker for Mr. Parker. What was the name of the neighbors whose dog ate the Christmas turkey?

Ans: The Bumpuses

Q.11: What is the name of the last ghost that visits Scrooge in A Christmas Carol? The Ghost is one of three spirits which appear to miser Ebenezer Scrooge to offer him a chance of redemption.

Ans: The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come

Q.12: In the 1964 movie Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, what was the name of Rudolph's elf friend?

Ans: Hermey

Q.13: What popular Christmas song was actually written for Thanksgiving?

Ans: Jingle Bells

Q.14: In the movie Elf, how does Buddy get to the North Pole?

Ans: He hides in Santa's sack

Q.15: What was Frosty the Snowman's nose made out?