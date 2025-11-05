/Childlike sex dolls on Shein? French authorities launch probe after adult toy found online

Paris prosecutors began a probe against Asian e-commerce giant Shein, along with Temu, AliExpress and Wish in France after childlike sex dolls had been found on Shein's platform. In response, Shein promised to cooperate fully with the officials, and AliExpress assured that it will take the matter very seriously.

Shein spokesperson Quentin Ruffat assured that the company would share details about the sellers, buyers, and products involved in the case. Meanwhile, Temu stated that it was not involved in selling the items on its platform, adding that it was working with French authorities "to reinforce our minor protection mechanism".

Shein, widely recognised for its low-cost, trend-driven clothing, has long faced criticism for its environmental footprint and labour practices. Ahead of the brand’s BHV store opening, protesters gathered outside the Paris department store.

Frédéric Merlin, head of SGM, which operates BHV, admitted he had considered terminating the partnership but said Shein’s response “convinced me to continue,” expressing confidence in the items it planned to sell. "The clothes we're going to sell do not exploit workers or children," French radio told the BBC.

Three e-commerce platforms were being investigated

The Paris prosecutor's office stated that Shein and the other three e-commerce platforms were being probed in connection to violent, pornographic or "undignified messages" that could be accessed by minors.

Shein and AliExpress are also being investigated for allegedly distributing child-related pornographic material, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office. The cases have been handed over to the Paris Office des Mineurs, a branch of the French police responsible for safeguarding minors.

AliExpress stated that the listings in question breached its policies and were promptly removed once the company became aware of them. "Sellers found to violate or trying to circumvent these requirements will be penalised in accordance with our rules," AliExpress said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Shein confirmed that it had prohibited the sale of all sex dolls on its e-commerce platform globally. The retailer based in Singapore also stated that it would permanently block all seller accounts in connection with the illegal sale of those items and set stringent controls on its platform.