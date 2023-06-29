Canada Express Entry 2023: IRCC issues 4,300 invites in the latest draw, Here's all you need to know about it

Canada Express Entry draw has invited 4,300 candidates under the first round of the healthcare category. On June 27, Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) invited 4,300 candidates to the 15th Express Entry Draw 2023. The eligibility criteria for the candidates is a minimum score of 486 points in the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

In a similar draw, the IRCC invited 4,800 candidates with the same CRS cut-off score on June 8. Canadian authorities use Express Entry's Comprehensive Ranking System to manage skilled worker applications. They rank the candidates according to their CRS scores. It evaluates the applicant and their partner, if married, based on their human capital. After the ranking, the Canadian government invited the applicants to immigrate to their country.

In May 2023, IRCC announced a category-based selection of Express Entry candidates. The objective of the Express Entry is to aid specific economic goals. The number of invited candidates varies every year based on the changing priorities of the Canadian immigration system.

What are the categories listed by Canada Express Entry 2023?

Here's the list of categories chosen for 2023.

French language proficiency

Healthcare occupation

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) occupations

Trade occupations

Transport occupations

Agriculture and agri-food occupations

Candidates with the required skill and experience for the occupations mentioned will receive Invitations to Apply (ITAs) in the new draws. However, a sizable portion of the eligible categories is for healthcare and STEM occupations. Healthcare represents nearly half of the invitations. IRCC gave 500 invites in the first category-based selection round under healthcare on June 28. In the second round, they will issue 1,500 more invites on July 5 for healthcare. Furthermore, IRCC will also invite skilled workers with experience in STEM occupations.

However, candidates with a background in the listed field must also be a part of the Express Entry pool to qualify for an ITA. Although a high CRS remains crucial, the category-based selection also brings several opportunities. The highest the CRS, the more the chances of receiving an ITA. What is Canada Express Entry? The Canadian government uses Express Entry as an online application management system for skilled workers who wish to migrate to Canada. It helps the applicants to get permanent residence (PR) in the country. Express Entry is also the fastest pathway into Canada, as the government invites 250,000 economic immigrants through the system each year.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest and upcoming Express Entry draw.

Express Entry Program: 35 Healthcare occupations

Number of invitations issued: 500

Rank required to apply: 500 or above

Date and time of round: June 28, 14:04:34 UTC

CRS score of lowest-ranked candidate invited: 476

Tie-breaking rule: November 12, 12:47:27 UTC

Upcoming number of invitations: 1,500

Date of next Express Entry: July 5

