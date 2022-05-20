Can you eat 32,340 Big Macs from McDonald's? This man did

Mcdonald's is a fast-food major across the world. There are millions of fans of its burgers worldover. The fast-food giant does have its own share of critics due to negative effects of fast food on health. But this man would certainly not be one of McD opponents.

Donald Gorske, an American man, is celebrating 50 years of his unique affair with the brand. The Wisconsin resident has eaten a whopping 32,340 Big Macs as of last August, says Guinness Book of World Records (GWR).

The huge tally means that Gorske has been eating at least one Big Mac a day.

Gorske marked the 50-year anniversary by eating a Big Mac at the local McDonald's in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

The outlet even commemorated Don's 50-year association with the brand by putting up a board outside the outlet.

“Congrats Don on 50 years of Macs.” read the board. The outlet even removed the letter D-O-N from McDonald's sign for Don's name to feature in it.

This McDonald's is where Don Gorske had his first Big Mac in the year 1972

Gorske's love for the Big Mac started on May 17, 1972 when he got his first car. Guinness Boook of World Records says that at that point, Gorske would eat upto nine burgers a day.

