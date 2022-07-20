Butter Chicken meets Mac n’ Cheese: Online users are intrigued by a fusion dish

The art of fusion cuisine is nothing new, whether it involves giving a classic meal a fresh spin or fusing the flavours of several different cuisines to create a brand-new dish. But many of these improvements can turn foodies away, if not polarise them. A Butter Chicken Mac n' Cheese version is the most recent dish to get widespread acclaim online.

The creamy Butter Chicken is perhaps one of the most well-known Indian meals outside of India, while Mac 'n' Cheese is also quite well-liked. It serves as comfort food for many. An American cook then combined the two and added Desi tadka to the cheese treat.

A substantial bowl of macaroni with burnt raclette on top and garnished with dhaniya or chopped coriander is shown in pictures the chef posted on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. "Comfort cuisine from India and America collides. Chef Hamzah S from Dallas, Texas wrote about his east meets west recipe, "Butter Chicken Mac & Cheese."

While he did not reveal the recipe, he explained how he achieved the result that many found "delectable." "Started off with your typical butter chicken base, then added 3 cheeses and my favourite noodles. "I topped it with some cilantro and torched raclette to make sure it was extra cheesy," he explained on Instagram. He also teased followers that he "might be taking orders for this one soon".

(With inputs from agencies)

