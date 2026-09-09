/British-Nigerian influencer buried in Rs 7 crore gold coffin died from penile enlargement injections

A British-Nigerian businessman and influencer died after getting genital enlargement injections in Thailand in March. Nigeria’s Guardian newspaper reported that a London coroner said that Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo died after getting penile filler injections. He told an inquest at Inner West London Coroners’ Court that approximately 40ml of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine were used by an unnamed clinic in Bangkok to increase girth. Ubiribo died on March 6, 2026, but details of his death are emerging only now.

According to reports, Ubiribo and his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, were staying at a Bangkok hotel. He underwent the procedure on March 5, and the couple went for a massage later. During the massage, he started experiencing chest pain and became unconscious twice. He was taken to the Sukhumvit Hospital in an ambulance and was conscious for some time, according to SaharaReporters, which shared the details of the inquest.

A computed tomography (CT) scan was recommended after his wife told the doctors about the enlargement procedure. He lost consciousness again and was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism. Ubiribo was shifted to the ICU, where cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed for more than 100 minutes, but he passed away.

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Ubiribo was buried in a gold coffin

According to TMZ, Ubiribo was a social media influencer with more than 185,000 followers on Instagram. He also went by the name Denisi or Ego. He made money by sharing his luxury lifestyle online. According to The New York Post, he owned a $1.1 million home in Los Angeles and a US$600,000 apartment in London. His wife is a fashion designer and socialite, and they got married in Zimbabwe in 2022.