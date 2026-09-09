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British-Nigerian influencer buried in Rs 7 crore gold coffin died from penile enlargement injections

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 14:41 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 14:41 IST
British-Nigerian influencer buried in Rs 7 crore gold coffin died from penile enlargement injections

British-Nigerian businessman and influencer Igho Ubiribo took penis injections that caused pulmonary embolism. Photograph: (Instagram)

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British-Nigerian businessman Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo died in Bangkok after getting penile enlargement injections. An autopsy in Thailand and in London found hyaluronic acid and lidocaine in his lungs, which were used to increase girth.

A British-Nigerian businessman and influencer died after getting genital enlargement injections in Thailand in March. Nigeria’s Guardian newspaper reported that a London coroner said that Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo died after getting penile filler injections. He told an inquest at Inner West London Coroners’ Court that approximately 40ml of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine were used by an unnamed clinic in Bangkok to increase girth. Ubiribo died on March 6, 2026, but details of his death are emerging only now.

According to reports, Ubiribo and his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, were staying at a Bangkok hotel. He underwent the procedure on March 5, and the couple went for a massage later. During the massage, he started experiencing chest pain and became unconscious twice. He was taken to the Sukhumvit Hospital in an ambulance and was conscious for some time, according to SaharaReporters, which shared the details of the inquest.

A computed tomography (CT) scan was recommended after his wife told the doctors about the enlargement procedure. He lost consciousness again and was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism. Ubiribo was shifted to the ICU, where cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed for more than 100 minutes, but he passed away.

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Ubiribo was buried in a gold coffin

According to TMZ, Ubiribo was a social media influencer with more than 185,000 followers on Instagram. He also went by the name Denisi or Ego. He made money by sharing his luxury lifestyle online. According to The New York Post, he owned a $1.1 million home in Los Angeles and a US$600,000 apartment in London. His wife is a fashion designer and socialite, and they got married in Zimbabwe in 2022.

Ubiribo was reportedly buried in London in a gold coffin worth more than $745,000. Ubiribo’s lungs matched the hyaluronic acid used in the injections, according to reports from the inquest. The post-mortem found material in Ubiribo’s lungs matching the hyaluronic acid used in the injections. The London coroner's findings matched the autopsy conducted in Thailand. According to Ubiribo's doctor, he had previously undergone joint surgery and had pre-diabetes and gout.

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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