Brazilian woman 'married' to homemade rag doll throws gender reveal party for second rag doll child

Over the years, people have given different spins to their gender reveal parties but none might come close as Meirivone Rocha Moraes' recent party. The Brazilian woman who made headlines for marrying a rag doll in 2021 has now thrown a gender reveal party for her second rag-doll child, weeks after attending an ultrasound.

Surrounded by around 40 guests, Moraes, her 'husband' Marcelo and her 'first child' Marcelinho attended the party with pink and blue decorations around.

In the now-viral video posted on social media, Moraes can be seen holding a sparkler spouting pink smoke, suggesting the 'rag-doll baby' was going to be a female.

While Moraes started jumping in joy, her family members and friends started clapping and celebrating.

Marcelinho, perhaps jealous of an incoming sibling, could be seen sitting on the lap of a guest.

“I wanted it to be a boy because I’ve heard having a girl is very expensive and much more work. But the baby will still be welcomed and very loved by me and her dad," said Moraes.

Earlier this month, Moraes provided a pregnancy update after attending an ultrasound, revealing the baby’s expected arrival in December, according to DailyMail.

Moraes' life: A soap opera

Moraes was introduced to 'Marcelo' by her mother, who had created it after getting to know that the woman did not have a dance partner. Soon, they both fell in love and got married.

Moraes said Marcelo was the man she always wanted as the doll doesn’t argue or fight and always understands her.

“Marcelo is a great and faithful husband. He is such a man that all women envy him,” she said.

Notably, the first child Marcelinho was 'born' in the same year. At the time, Moraes revealed that it was a home birth and that a doctor and nurse had been involved to facilitate the 'birthing process'.

While happiness has arrived in Moraes' family, it hasn't come without its share of problems.

Earlier this year, Moraes had accused Marcelo of cheating, leading to 'devastating' consequences. The matriarch of the family relegated Marcelo to the couch and he was barred from entering the couples bedroom.