'Besharam’ Bilawal Bhutto? Here’s the truth behind the viral video showing Pak FM ‘setting the stage on fire’

A video showing a man dancing on Besharam Rang song has gone viral on the internet with netizens claiming him to be Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto. The man spotted in the video making flawless and sizzling moves has now been identified as Pakistan’s Mehroz Baig, apparently a student from Karachi. The person in the viral video was seen dancing with Pakistani actress and influencer Inaya Khan at what appeared to be a party. The original video was uploaded on Instagram. The caption of the original video said it was from Inaya’s sister’s wedding.

Amid the Pathaan controversy, a video went viral on social media claiming the person dancing to the song of ‘Besharam Rang’ was Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. But it was found that he was not Bhutto Zardari.

#BesharamRang #Bhutto #Pathaan #viralnews pic.twitter.com/Cdx0UZdgT4 — News Leak Centre (@NLCnewsnetwork) January 22, 2023 ×

Watch: WION Fineprint | Pakistan's economic turmoil

Bilawal Bhutto making headlines for wrong reasons lately

Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto has been making headlines for controversial reasons lately. In another viral video on the internet, he was seen smoking outside a building in Davos. In this video, it is Bilawal himself, not his lookalike.

A video of Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman #Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari #smoking cigarette has gone #viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/K5XwvijwEn — Siyasi Meme (@siyasi_meme) January 21, 2023 ×

In December last year, he stirred a massive controversy by inflicting personal attacks on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, a nationalist organisation associated with India’s ruling Bhartiya Janata Party.

Pakistan is participating in the World Economic Forum amid huge economic turmoil at home. Recently, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his desire to mend ties with India after “having learnt lessons from the self-destructing wars”, before backing off the next day.

Bilawal Bhutto, who is representing Pakistan at WEF in Davos, also tried raking up tensions with India on the Kashmir issue. He whined it was ironic that UNSC resolutions mean so much to Europe and the West but ‘are nothing more than the paper they are written on' when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir.