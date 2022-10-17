‘Being polite definitely goes a long way’: UK café charges more than double the price to rude customers

A café owner in Preston, the United Kingdom charges almost double the price for tea if the customer is being rude or disrespectful to the staff. This move by the shop Chaii Stop is being hailed by many on social media after the owner posted a now viral picture of the menu which shows how much will the customer have to pay based on how politely they place their order.

The shop was opened earlier this year in March by the 29-year-old, Usman Hussain to sell breakfast, chai (tea), doughnuts, dessert and street food. In an interview with the local media, he said that while the shop has never particularly had ill-mannered customers, for him the most important thing for his business is to treat the customers like you are welcoming a guest at home.

He added, “It’s nice to have that respect reciprocated.” During the interview with Manchester Evening News, Hussain also shared how got this idea from an American café on Facebook that did something similar, saying that it fits “perfectly into our concept”.

The sign explains how ordering “Desi Chai” will cost you five pounds, while if you request “Desi Chai please” it will cost you three pounds but the request for your order along with a greeting “Hello, Desi Chai please” will cost you only 1.9 pounds. An image of the menu was first posted on October 11 on Instagram with the caption “Being polite definitely goes a long way” and has garnered over 350 likes on the social media platform.

Some of the comments received on the post included, “This is brilliant”. Another other user said, “Manners don't cost a thing! Love this!” and some even called it a “Great initiative” and a “Great message”.





