/Barbie with diabetes? Mattel launches first doll with Type 1 diabetes: Glucose monitor, insulin pump included

Barbie just took another step towards inclusivity, and this one is towards including children living with a chronic health condition: Type 1 diabetes. Mattel has launched its first Barbie with type 1 diabetes, the latest addition to its expanding range of inclusive dolls. The new Barbie doll has been designed in collaboration with the nonprofit Breakthrough T1D and, among other things, comes equipped with a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) on her arm, secured with Barbie-pink heart-shaped medical tape.

Type 1 Diabetes Barbie

The new Barbie doll has been launched and is available for purchase on the Mattel website and Amazon under the name "Barbie Fashionistas Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Polka Dot Outfit" for $10.99. The doll which comes equipped with a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) on her arm, secured with Barbie-pink heart-shaped medical tape also sports an insulin pump, a smartphone with a glucose-tracking app, and a roomy handbag for everyday essentials like snacks.

As per Mattel, the goal behind launching this doll is to "enable more children to see themselves reflected and encourage doll play that extends beyond a child's lived experience" — especially those managing lifelong conditions like diabetes.

"Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world," said Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls. "By reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love," she added. According to Berger, this was "an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation".

What is T1 Diabetes?

Type 1 diabetes, often diagnosed in childhood, is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Daily management — including blood sugar monitoring and insulin intake — becomes a permanent part of life. Karen Addington, CEO of Breakthrough T1D UK, called the new Barbie "a powerful role model" for kids with the condition. "I’m absolutely thrilled that Barbie now includes a doll with type 1 diabetes. For children with T1D who don’t often see themselves represented, this doll will be a powerful role model, celebrating their strength and bringing recognition, inclusion, and joy to their play," she said.

