American journalist Megyn Kelly has said that the former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle "married the wrong people". Her statement came shortly after Michelle opened up about various aspects of her marriage and dismissed divorce rumours. Speaking at The Megyn Kelly Show, the political commentator said,“Every word she (Michelle) says about Barack Obama is negative."

She said this in response to Michelle's comment on Barack Obama, where the former first lady said she and Barack do not agree on when it is time to go to bed. She also revealed that her husband has had issues with being on time.

'I’ve been married for 17 and a half years...'

Speaking at the show, Kelly said, “Every time she opines, it’s something that reflects poorly on him."

The journalist also slammed the former first lady for remarks she made years ago, in which she appeared to normalise not getting along for a full decade in a marriage.

“There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, [I’m] 40,” Michelle said at a panel in 2022.

“But guess what? Ten years — we’ve been married 30 — I would take 10 bad years over 30. It’s just how you look at it," she added.

Taking a dig at Michelle, Kelly said, “I’ve been married for 17 and a half years, and not one was bad.”

“I think she and he married the wrong people,” she said.

