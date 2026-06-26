/As US turns 250, 77% say nation's founders would be disappointed with how the country has turned out: Gallup poll

As Unted states gears up to celebrate two and a half centuries of its Independence, about 77 per cent of Americans believe the country's founders would be disappointed with the state of the United States today, according to a Gallup poll released this week as the nation prepares to mark its 250th anniversary.

The survey found that only 19 per cent of respondents believe the signers of the Declaration of Independence would be pleased with how the country has developed. Gallup said the latest result is the most pessimistic since it began asking the question in 1999.

Political and generational divide emerges

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Republicans were slightly more optimistic than Democrats and Independents, although positive views remained low across all political groups. About 25 per cent of Republicans said the founders would be pleased with the country's direction, compared with 21 per cent of Independents and 13 per cent of Democrats.

The poll also highlighted differences across age groups. Only 8 per cent of respondents aged 18 to 34 said the United States has succeeded a great deal in achieving its founding ideals, compared with 24 per cent among the oldest respondents.

On the brighter side

Despite the widespread belief that the founders would be disappointed, many Americans still think the country has made meaningful progress toward its founding principles.

Twenty per cent said the United States has succeeded a great deal in living up to those ideals, while 49 per cent said it has achieved a fair amount of success.

However, these figures remain below earlier levels. During the country's bicentennial in 1976, 77 per cent of Americans said the United States had succeeded a fair amount or a great deal in achieving its founding ideals. That figure rose to 84 per cent in 2002 following the September 11 attacks.