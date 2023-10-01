Apple admits software bug behind iPhone 15 Pro overheating: Report

The highly-anticipated iPhone 15 Pro series made its global debut on September 22. However, shortly after people began using these powerful devices equipped with the 3nm A17 Pro chip, reports of overheating problems started to emerge.

Apple has now officially addressed these concerns, attributing them to a combination of factors, including a bug in iOS 17 and certain third-party apps overloading the system.

The iOS 17 bug

Apple acknowledges that a few conditions can lead to the iPhone running warmer than expected.

While some initial warmth is common when setting up a new device due to increased background activity, it was abnormal for the heating to persist beyond the setup phase.

The company attributes this issue to a bug within iOS 17, which is causing the prolonged heating problem, reported Forbes.

In addition to the iOS 17 bug, Apple also identified problems with how certain third-party applications are interacting with the system. These apps have been overloading the iPhone, exacerbating the overheating issue. Apple is actively collaborating with the developers of these apps to implement fixes that will be rolled out gradually.

Impact on long-term device performance

It's important to note that while these overheating issues are certainly a concern, they are not anticipated to have a lasting impact on the overall performance and efficiency of the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Apple assured users that it is committed to resolving these problems with the release of a forthcoming software update.

Apple has not provided a specific timeframe for when users can expect these issues to be completely resolved.

Several third-party applications have been identified as contributing to excessive heating. Among them, Instagram (which has reportedly already received an update to mitigate the issue), Uber, and Asphalt 9, a popular racing game, have been named as culprits.

Also watch | iPhone assembly facility in South India resumes work, 4 days after fire incident

Contrary to speculations that the titanium build of the iPhone 15 Pro models might be the cause of the excessive heat, Apple's statement clarifies that the company is confident in its ability to resolve these issues. The overheating is attributed to software-related factors and is unrelated to the new titanium finish featured on the Pro models.