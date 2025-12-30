/Actress battling mental health illnesses since the age of 14 says she plans to die by assisted suicide

A popular actress and comedian who was diagnosed with manic depression at the age of 14 wants to end her life by assisted suicide because of her mental health battles. Claire Brosseau says she has failed to overcome her horrific mental illnesses and, at a young age, went on a wild drug, alcohol and sex-filled bender. She has been diagnosed with several mental disorders, like anxiety, chronic suicidal ideation, PTSD, an eating disorder, a substance abuse disorder and a personality disorder. Brosseau was born in Canada and is fluent in French and English, and has starred in dozens of Hollywood movies. She wrote an open letter on her Substack earlier this year, where she revealed that she had made several suicide attempts.

The 48-year-old says all medications, therapies and guided psychedelics have failed to improve her condition. She even met with psychiatrists, psychologists, and counsellors. She decided to apply for euthanasia under Canada‘s Medical Aid in Dying (MAiD) program in 2021. The program lets people with "grievous and irremediable medical conditions" end their lives with help from a doctor. But people with mental health illnesses are not yet allowed to die by assisted suicide.

Brosseau studied acting and tasted success in her career

However, this exclusion was supposed to end in March 2023. But after being delayed twice, Brosseau may not have access to MAiD until 2027. She says this leads to genuine rights violations and has filed a complaint with the Ontario Superior Court. Brosseau studied at Montreal High School and participated in plays. After graduation, she attended an elite drama college in Quebec. She then moved to New York City and attended the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theater. The actress got to work in musicals and films, but while climbing the ladder to success, she started experiencing mental health problems. Brosseau said her mental health conditions became a hurdle to her professional endeavours.

“I had a great place to stay, and I was doing well on the film, and I was having fun on set, and every night I would go back to my hotel, and I would bawl and scream and rip my clothes apart. And cry and just — I wanted to kill myself, and I couldn’t wait to get out of there. And then the next day at work, I’d be fine and I’d have so much fun," Brosseau told The New York Times.