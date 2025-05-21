Jacqueline Kimmelstiel, a 97-year-old holocaust survivor, had gotten her wish fulfilled by attending a day of classes at the University of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx. Jacqueline fled persecution during World War 2, when Germany invaded France.

She could not return to school after 6th grade, at the age of 12 and spent days moving through France. She then moved to the USA in 1947 and worked as a seamstress. She also met her husband there, who was in Auschwitz.

Big day at college

A century-old health care organisation, RiverSpring Living, had played a major role in fulfilling her dream. They started a new program called "Golden Wishes", which helps many of its residents achieve or participate in things they could not achieve in their lifetime.

Kimmelstiel's grandchildren, Jonah Kimmelstiel and Rebecca Kevelson, joined her in college. They read poems to her during her literature class.

"Education was always something that was very important to our grandmother. Both her sons, my father and our uncle, became medical doctors. And all of us, you know, went to college and beyond professional school," said Jonah Kimmelstiel, granddaughter of Jacqueline, to the New York Post.

During her day, she took part in poetry and French lessons; she even attended a basketball game. She was named honorary captain for a basketball scrimmage.

She was awarded a college degree by the university president, Susan R. Burns. While applauding her tenacity, she said, "As a survivor of the Holocaust, she endured unimaginable loss, cruelty and hardship, yet Jacqueline never surrendered her faith in humanity or promise for a better future.”

She was euphoric after her day-long experience. While appreciating her experience, she said that even though my husband is not with me, I know he enjoyed sports very much, and he would have been extremely proud.