/6 PMs in 15 years: Chief Mouser, Larry the Cat, weighs in on UK's political crisis - 'Whether Starmer stays or goes...'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is struggling to hold on to his position amid growing unrest within the Labour Party. But one official has remained permanent for 15 years at 10 Downing Street - the Chief Mouser, Larry the Cat. Since 2011, the UK has had six different Prime Ministers - David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, and Sir Keir Starmer. Meanwhile, Larry the Cat, who was appointed Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in 2011, has been a permanent fixture since then. The 19-year-old feline is now going viral amid the growing political crisis in the UK. The Labour Party performed poorly in the local and regional elections recently, leading to fresh calls for Starmer to step down. The cat is regularly seen outside 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday (May 12), Larry was seen going in and out of the residence multiple times as the media camped outside 10 Downing Street. The political scene is hot right now in the UK, as Starmer tried to justify his position after several junior ministers resigned and dozens of Labour lawmakers urged him to quit. Larry the Cat also pitched in with his thoughts on the topic, trying to lighten the heated situation with a quirky quip. The cat’s official X account posted a photo of the cat and wrote, “Whether Starmer stays or goes, we can all agree that me being fed is the most important thing.”

People react to Larry the Cat's X post

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The post quickly went viral, with over 500 comments and nearly 40,000 likes. Users pitched in with humorous comments, with one saying that Larry will see 20 prime ministers. "Larry is going to see 20 Prime Ministers come on go in his lifetime at this rate," the comment read. Another called for Larry to become the Prime Minister of the country. "Can you just take over and have done with it, please. Larry for PM," a user wrote. Others agreed with Larry that he mattered the most. "Finally, someone talking sense. Everything else can wait, the cat needs feeding," one wrote, as another added, "Absolutely, Larry, you are always at the top of the list to be looked after!"

Another user said that Larry's ratings are better than anyone else in the country. "Larry you really are the only one in Downing Street whose approval ratings aren’t currently in the litter box," a comment read.

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