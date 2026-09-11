/25 years of 9/11 attack: 'The Falling Man' depicts human fragility. He remains a mystery

On the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, people are reliving the pain and trauma of the tragic event that left nearly 3,000 people dead. Heartbreaking images and visuals of victims who escaped, who tried in vain and others crying on the streets as the towers crumbled defined the shocking incident. One particular photo that caught everyone's attention but was immediately shunned was of the "Flying Man."

He was among hundreds of others who jumped from the towers in hopes of surviving after two aeroplanes crashed into each of the towers. Hundreds to 200 people are estimated to have died after jumping or falling from the buildings. The photo was taken by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew at 9:41:15 a.m. on September 11, 2001. The man had jumped from the North Tower.

The eerie thing about the photo is how perfectly the man is aligned with the steel bars on the towers in the background. There are no flailing arms or desperate calls, and he appears calm in the moment, as if he has resigned to his destiny. This is why the photo continues to stand out even today, depicting the fragility of being human and the heartbreak of being someone who was in that building on that day.

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But when it was published, it did not receive any acceptance. Several newspapers carried it the next day, immediately creating widespread outrage. The media was accused of sensationalising the tragedy, voyeuristic behaviour and disrespecting the victims. Public discontent grew, and every media outlet dropped it and didn't carry it again for years.

Identity of The Falling Man