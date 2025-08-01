'Six minutes of darkness in the world'? Here's what NASA said on Solar Eclipse happening tomorrow

For years and years, solar eclipses have fascinated people across cultures. In ancient times, they were often viewed as omens that shaped myths and legends. Today, they offer rare opportunities for scientific research, such as studying the Sun’s corona and testing astronomical theories. Because total eclipses are visible only along narrow paths and occur infrequently, enthusiasts often travel thousands of miles to witness them.

Viral claim? Here's the truth

A viral claim circulating on social media has caused confusion, claiming that the world will experience “total darkness” on August 2, 2025 due to a rare total solar eclipse. Some posts even falsely claim that such an event will not happen again for a hundred years. NASA and leading astronomers have debunked this claim. There is no total solar eclipse scheduled for that date. Instead, the confusion likely stems from mixing up different eclipse events — in particular, the much-anticipated total eclipse of August 2, 2027, which is already being called the “eclipse of the century.”

A total eclipse plunging the entire world into darkness is scientifically impossible. Total eclipses can only be seen from specific locations within a narrow path on Earth’s surface. In 2025, there will be no such event on August 2. However, there will be a partial solar eclipse on September 21, 2025. During a partial eclipse, the Moon covers only part of the Sun, creating a crescent-shaped Sun but never full darkness. This September eclipse will be visible from parts of Africa, Europe, and southern Asia. Most of the world — including North and South America — will not see it at all.

The rumour may have been sparked by confusion with the upcoming August 2, 2027 total solar eclipse — one of the most spectacular in modern history. Lasting 6 minutes and 23 seconds, it will be the longest total eclipse visible from land since 1991. For comparison, most total eclipses last only 2–4 minutes.

Its path will be about 160 miles wide and stretch for 9,462 miles, passing through 11 countries: Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Somalia. Observers within this narrow band will witness day turning briefly into night, while those outside it will see only a partial eclipse — or none at all.

What to expect from partial eclipse?