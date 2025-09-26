/‘No one should take this embarrassing fool seriously’: Ilhan Omar grills Trump after POTUS tries to ‘deport’ her

Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar and US President Donald Trump once again exchanged words of war with each other as Omar called the American president a "lying buffoon" and “embarrassing liar” for claiming he had spoken to Somalia's president to deport her.

"From denying Somalia had a president to making up a story, President Trump is a lying buffoon. No one should take this embarrassing fool seriously," Omar wrote on X.

“You know, I met the head of Somalia... And I suggested that maybe he'd like to take her back. And he said, 'I don't want her'," she added.

This came after Trump claimed that he had spoken to Somalia's president to deport Omar while signing executive orders at the Oval Office.



Trump's accusations against Omar

Earlier, Trump accused Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of marrying her brother to secure US citizenship. The baseless claim of the American president came after Omar grilled Republicans for attacking the left over Kirk's assassination. While talking to Mehdi Hasan on his platform Zeteo, Omar called the Republicans "full of s***.”



Reacting to this, the POTUS posted on his social media platform Truth Social, saying, “Ilhan Omar’s Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence."