US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and visiting Japanese defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi were recently filmed doing a joint workout before getting into serious business of bilateral talks. The footage, which has since gone viral, shows the duo doing rowing, push-ups, cross-training and weightlifting. They trained together before formal discussions on strengthening the two nations’ alliance. Scroll down to see the video.

‘Very tough’: Japanese defence minister on joint workout with Pentagon chief

The joint morning workout session was held at Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall near Fort Myer in Virginia, with US Army soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as the “Old Guard”.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Photos and videos of the “male bonding” or rapport-building activity showed both men in black T-shirts, with Hegseth appearing more at ease while Koizumi maintained effort for the tough task at hand, all the time with a consistent smile.

Koizumi later commented on X that the “American military-style training was very tough.”

Hegseth seems to promote ‘warrior ethos’ but some are disdainful

Hegseth, an Army National Guard veteran, is known for promoting the so-called “warrior ethos” in the defence forces, amid criticism about the former Fox News host’s lack of policy experience. He has been an advocate for the American military’s readiness in the Indo-Pacific region, an area where Japan and US see China and North Korea as adversaries.

While supporters praised the “joint exercise” as a team-building gesture amid US–Japan efforts to counter threats, some netizens mocked Hegseth’s form. They also called it a performative exercise to drive attention away from domestic issues faced by Hegseth and his boss, US President Donald Trump.

US–Japan defence talks focus on China, North Korea threats

Koizumi’s visit was part of a week-long trip to strengthen the Japan–US alliance amid threats from China and North Korea. During his US trip, Koizumi delivered a speech at the Honolulu Defense Forum in Hawaii, and met US Indo-Pacific Command leader Admiral Samuel Paparo. He visited a drone-related company in Los Angeles. He also attended a reception marking the 15th anniversary of Operation Tomodachi of 2011, the US–Japan joint disaster relief effort after a earthquake and tsunami struck his nation.

After their workout, Koizumi and Hegseth held bilateral talks on Thursday (Jan 15) at the Pentagon, their fourth interaction since Koizumi took office in October 2025.

The two reaffirmed the alliance as “unshaken,” “solid and unwavering”. The US and Japan pledged to expand joint military drills, and increase cooperation on missile production and defence capabilities. They discussed the strengthening of supply chains, including critical minerals, and US support for Japan’s ongoing defence build-up, including higher budget spending that would reach 2 per cent of Japan’s GDP.

Koizumi’s trip came ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s planned US visit in March.