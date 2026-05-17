/‘Instagram is for girls’: Elon Musk sparks row with his viral remark, netizens call it 'sexist'

Elon Musk has sparked a row after making a remark on social media suggesting that "Instagram is for girls" while mocking men who share their profiles with him. Musk's statement on X came in response to a viral discussion about social media habits and evolving online trends.



The post centred on how people’s digital behaviour can often reflect different phases of their lives. The discussion highlighted common Instagram habits, such as posting “thirst traps,” regularly sharing stories throughout the day, and uploading pictures of home-cooked meals.

Later, Elon Musk added that when adult men send him links to their Instagram profiles, it makes him wonder whether they are “transitioning or what.” He wrote, "Obviously. Sometimes grown men send me their Instagram profiles and I'm like are you transitioning or what?"

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Netizens mock in the post

Musk's post quickly went viral after he made a remark on social media, with many users calling his comments sexist and offensive.

In a post on X, a user said, "I have a theory that we should all just be real with who we are and where we’re at in life. We all have dark circles under our eyes. We all get gray hair. We all gain a little weight in menopause. We all look tired most of the time because we live in a society that makes us slaves to a system that never really cared. Stop lying to the world and yourself. Just be real. Best thing you can do for the planet. Honesty changes things."

Another user said, "Instagram is basically PornHub with more clothes."

The next also said mockingly,"Threads is for people who just got banned from Twitter/X."