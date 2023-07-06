Zuckerberg launches Twitter copycat Threads app to outfox Elon Musk at microblogging game

The Threads is now live and users across the world have started downloading another social media offering of Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse. The Instagram-linked social media platform is being dubbed as 'Twitter killer', as it is expected to deliver a blow to Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform amid intensifying rivalry between Zuckerberg and Musk. Threads App: How to use Instagram-linked Twitter like platform? Users can download Threads App from Google or Apple play stores. It's available for both Android and iOS users. One can log in to Threads using Instagram credentials and surf through the dawn of Threads. A user has the option to keep their Threads private or public and can link through their Instagram and follow the same set of accounts to start with. How Threads App is different from Twitter? From preliminary surfing of the Threads, it appears that one Thread on the Threads app can have as many as 500 characters, unlike Twitter's 280 characters. While a thread can be made on Twitter as well, it is not the central part of the platform's appeal.

On the other hand, Threads App's primary interface is — as the name suggests — is based on making threads. Threaders are threading on Threads but Zuckerberg reacts with a TWEET Instagram users worldwide are beginning to acquaint themselves with Threads. But Mark Zuckerberg has chosen to react on Twitter. Zuckerberg posted his first tweet in eleven years in a veiled jibe at Twitter owner Elon Musk. Meta founder appears to poke fun at Musk as Threads launched since his newly launched social media service may be the most potent threat to Twitter as yet. pic.twitter.com/MbMxUWiQgp — Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) July 6, 2023 × Shortly after, Zuckerberg took to Threads to state that the platform has over five million people signing up within few hours of its launch.

"Just passed 5 million sign ups in the first four hours..." Zuckerberg said on his official Threads account hours after its launch. Threads is launched: What it means for Twitter? Since users are able to log in to the Threads using their Instagram credentials and follow the same accounts, it makes an easy addition to existing habits for Instagram's more than 2 billion monthly active users.

"Investors can't help but be a little excited about the prospect that Meta really has a 'Twitter-Killer' poised to launch on the app store," said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at investment platform firm AJ Bell, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last October. However, its value has declined over an exodus of advertisers amid deepening content moderation controversies.

Meanwhile, the record doesn't exactly speak alright for Meta as it has suffered multiple failures launching standalone copycat apps in the past, such as its Lasso app aimed at competing with short video rival TikTok.

Also watch | Gravitas: Threads: All about Meta's new app × According to Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence, a potential strike against Threads is that the news-oriented culture on Twitter is different from that on Instagram, a more visual platform.

"The main use cases for Twitter still remain keeping up with news and world events," Enberg told Reuters. "I find it hard to imagine that the most avid loyal Twitter users who go to Twitter for that type of culture will defect and go immediately to Threads."

