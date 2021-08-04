Zee Digital ranks second in a row among digital media publishers as per Comscore India report June 2021

Zee Digital continues to reach new landmarks and strengthen its presence in the digital world by ranking second in the News & Information category as per Comscore India Report for June 2021.



As per Comscore India Report, continuing with greater momentum and exhibiting excellence in the digital content space has led to such phenomenal growth for the second time in a row after the May 2021 ranking.



The company reported a noteworthy 1.4 times growth from Jan’21 to June’21 by crossing 229 million unique visitors in June 2021.

Zee Digital has secured sixth position among the top 20 internet websites in India, standing tall amongst Google sites, Facebook, Amazon sites, Flipkart sites etc.

Witnessing a substantial leap, Zee Digital has witnessed the strongest growth among top media publishers in the country.

From the Jan’21 to June’21 period, Zee Digital achieved 1.4x growth, leaving behind its competitors.

Zee Digital assets have also performed exceptionally well and have achieved significant growth in unique monthly visitors. In June 2021, Zee News Hindi crossed the 66 million mark, Zee News English crossed 48 million, India.com crossed 90 million, DNA India crossed 51 million, BGR.in crossed 9 million and BollywoodLife.com crossed 20 million, reporting a Y-o-Y growth ratio of 1.2x, 1.2x, 1.6x, 2.4x, 1.7x and 1.5x respectively.

Commenting on this victory for Zee Digital, Abhishek Nigam, COO– Digital of Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, "The team’s hard work and innovations in our assets have collectively helped Zee Digital become one of the most preferred destinations for content consumption in India and globally. With each new initiative, our endeavour has been to bring about a change that the users are willing to partake in. "

Zee Digital comprises of 31 websites, 20 brands across 12 languages, with viewers across digital replicas of Zee Media’s 14 linear news channels, along with websites such as WIONews.com, India.com, BGR.in, BollywoodLife.com, TheHealthsite.com, and CricketCountry.com.