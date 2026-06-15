Apple has started rolling out visionOS 27 to developers, and according to a report by CNET, the update transforms the Vision Pro headset into the company's most advanced testbed yet for an AI-powered Siri — one that doesn't just listen, but actually sees and understands the world around the wearer in real time.

Siri That Can See What You See

The headline feature is Visual Intelligence, which lets Vision Pro users ask Siri about virtually anything they're looking at. Point your gaze at an object, a sign, or a scene, and Siri can identify it, answer questions about it, and pull up relevant contextual information instantly, effectively giving the assistant a live feed of your surroundings to reason about. According to a report by CNET, this is the closest Apple has come to merging an AI assistant directly with a person's field of vision, which is why early impressions are already describing it as ‘cyborg-level’ technology.

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A New Way To Talk To Siri

Alongside Visual Intelligence, visionOS 27 introduces a redesigned Siri interface built around a 3D orb that users can place anywhere in their virtual space. Simply looking at the orb is enough to start a conversation, there's no need for a wake word or a button press, making interactions feel far more natural inside a headset.

Spatial Features And What's Coming Next

The update also adds spatial tools, including the ability to turn a regular panorama photo into a full spatial scene that can be set as a personal Environment inside the headset. Developer testing for visionOS 27 began on June 8, with the broader software update expected to roll out more widely in the fall. The full AI-powered Siri capabilities, however, are expected to arrive later in 2026 as Apple continues building out Apple Intelligence across its devices.

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