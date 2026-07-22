/Who is Uday Ruddarraju? The Indian origin engineer now leading OpenAI's compute future

In India, conversations about successful engineers often begin with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). But OpenAI's newest technology leader tells a different story. Uday Ruddarraju, who studied Computer Science at Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) in Hyderabad, has been promoted to CTO, Compute at OpenAI. The role puts him in charge of expanding the enormous computing infrastructure that powers some of the world's most advanced artificial intelligence models, including GPT-5.6. Announcing the promotion on LinkedIn, Ruddarraju said he was excited to lead OpenAI's effort to build "the world's largest compute footprint" so frontier AI can reach more people and businesses.

From Hyderabad to Silicon Valley

Unlike many Indian technology leaders, Ruddarraju is not an IIT, NIT or IIIT graduate. After completing his engineering degree at CBIT, he interned at Amazon before moving to the United States to pursue a Master's degree in Computer Science at the University of Minnesota. That decision became the foundation of a career focused on one of technology's most valuable specialisations large-scale cloud infrastructure.

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Building the invisible engine behind AI

Ruddarraju is not known for creating AI chatbots or inventing language models. Instead, he builds the enormous computing systems that make them possible. These include GPU clusters, high-speed networking, distributed computing platforms, storage systems and AI training infrastructure capable of handling billions of calculations every second.

His career reflects that expertise. He spent more than five years at eBay, helping build cloud infrastructure for one of the world's largest e-commerce platforms. He then joined Robinhood, where he spent nearly six years, eventually becoming Senior Director of Engineering and Head of Infrastructure during a period of rapid growth. In 2024, he was hired by xAI, where he led infrastructure engineering for Elon Musk's AI company before joining OpenAI in 2025 as Head of Compute and Infrastructure. Just over a year later, he has been promoted to CTO.

Why compute has become AI's biggest battleground

The promotion highlights a major shift in the AI industry.

Building powerful AI models is no longer just about hiring researchers. It also requires vast computing infrastructure that costs billions of dollars and consumes enormous amounts of energy. Companies such as OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Anthropic and xAI are investing heavily in AI supercomputers because access to compute has become one of the industry's biggest competitive advantages.