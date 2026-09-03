/WhatsApp rolls out bill payments in India: You can now pay electricity, gas and more without leaving the app

WhatsApp is making another major push into everyday payments in India. The messaging platform has launched Bill Payments, allowing users to find, manage and pay bills without leaving the app.

The feature is powered by Bharat Connect, the bill payment network, and gives users access to 22,722 billers across 30 categories, including electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit cards and loan repayments. Meta says the feature is being rolled out gradually across India and will reach both Android and iOS users over the coming weeks.

What can you pay on WhatsApp?

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The new feature is designed to bring recurring household payments into one place.

Users can pay electricity and water bills, gas bills, FASTag recharges, insurance payments, credit card bills and loan repayments, among other categories. It also goes beyond a one-time payment. WhatsApp will let users view past payments and upcoming bills. A biller that has been used before can appear in the Payments Home section, giving users quicker access the next time they need to pay. The platform also supports multiple accounts under one biller, which could be useful for people managing bills for their home, office or family.

Bharat Connect is designed as an interoperable bill payment platform covering multiple bill categories and payment channels.

How to pay bills on WhatsApp

Using the feature is relatively simple:

Open WhatsApp and tap the Rs icon at the top of the home screen.

Select the bill category and biller.

Enter and confirm your account details.

Check the bill amount fetched by WhatsApp.

Select a payment method.

Confirm the payment.

WhatsApp says users can pay using UPI, debit cards or credit cards.

The company has already been expanding payments and everyday services in India. Earlier this year, it added prepaid mobile recharges through the ₹ icon, allowing users to recharge Jio, Airtel and Vi numbers without leaving WhatsApp.

WhatsApp wants to become more than a messaging app