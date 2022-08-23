Twitter whistleblower accuses CEO Parag Agrawal of 'lying' in a tweet

Twitter whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko on Tuesday (August 23) accused the Indian-origin platform's boss Parag Agrawal of "lying" in a tweet in May, an exclusive report by The Washington Post said. Peiter Zatko is the company's former security chief.

CNN and The WaPo published an explosive report which is based on Zatko's revelations regarding security issues related to the micro-blogging site.

The report mentioned that the disclosure, which was last month sent to Congress and federal agencies, mentioned that the social media giant misled federal regulators about its defences against hackers and spam accounts.

According to the reports, Zatko claimed that Twitter falsely claimed it had a solid security plan and said he had warned colleagues that half the company's servers were running out-of-date and vulnerable software.

The accusations also include Parag Agrawal's name. Zatko claimed that Agrawal lied in a tweet in May. In the tweet, Agrawal says Twitter is "strongly incentivized to detect and remove as much spam as we possibly can."

The accusations show Zatko's apparently tense relationship with Parag, who is the company's former chief technology officer. Parag was CEO after Jack Dorsey stepped down last November.

The CNN report mentioned that as per the disclosure, Agrawal and his lieutenants repeatedly "discouraged Zatko from providing a full accounting of Twitter's security problems to the company's board of directors".

The report also mentioned that the company's executive team allegedly instructed Zatko to "provide an oral report of his initial findings on the company's security condition to the board rather than a detailed written account".

"We are reviewing the redacted claims that have been published but what we have seen so far is a false narrative that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies, and presented without important context," in reponse to the same, Agrawal told employees. A CNN reporter tweeted, citing a memo.

