Twitter services restored after suffering outage in India, Malaysia, and Indonesia

Twitter services were restored in India, Malaysia, and Indonesia at 9.15 PM IST after suffering an outage for more than an hour.

Twitter down in India, Malaysia, and Indonesia | Twitter services were down across different parts of Asia, including India, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Twitter suffered an outage at nearly 8 PM IST, and its services remained down by 9.07 PM IST.

Due to outage in services, Twitter users were unable to refresh their feeds on their computers, and both the major smartphone platforms - Android and iOS.

Twitter down in India | Over 3,000 had reported the outage on DownDetector by 8.30 PM IST. Based on DownDetector data, users were unable to refresh their feeds. Besides the app versions of the platform, the website was also unable to load and refresh, disallowing users from keeping up to date with latest news, trends, and tweets from people they follow.

Majority of the issues were experienced by desktop users, following by Android and iOS users.

There is no instant fix to Twitter being down, and rectification of the issue from the company's end can only solve the issue. Additionally, many users had attempted to reinstall the app, which is a pointless endeavour as the application has no issues. What most likely is a server issue will need to be fixed by Twitter itself.

Usually, such outages don't last long. You should be able to read tweets from your favourite celebrities and news agencies very soon!

To help Twitter and fellow users understand the degree of the outage next time, you may report it to DownDetector.

Twitter down | The company still hasn't acknowledged the issue, and the first outage was reported at 7.40 PM IST.