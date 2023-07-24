Tweet your last one because on Musk's rebranded Twitter, you will post an 'X'

Twitter owner Elon Musk and Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino, announced a branding overhaul of the social media platform in one of the most significant changes to a crucial part of the social media ecosystem this year.

They revealed that the iconic bird logo will be replaced, and the platform will be renamed "X." This transformation is expected to steer Twitter into new territories, focusing on payments, banking, and commerce, all powered by Artificial Intelligence.

Linda Yaccarino expressed her enthusiasm for the future of "X," stating that it will revolutionise the way people connect with each other, incorporating cutting-edge features such as audio, video, messaging, and more.

Elon Musk, in a tweet over the weekend, confirmed the branding overhaul and bid farewell to the Twitter brand and its Larry the bird imagery.

The billionaire business magnate shared a picture of the Twitter bird over a black and white marbled background, emphasising the shift towards the "X" identity.

Since Musk's acquisition of Twitter last year, the platform has faced challenges in its advertising business, leading to the exploration of new revenue streams. The introduction of payments and commerce appears to be a way to counterbalance the declining advertisement revenues.

So will you still tweet on Twitter successor 'X'?

No, you won't. You won't tweet on Twitter any longer. Under the new identity, posts on the platform will be referred to as "an X," and a suitable Art Deco-style logo is being sought.

A tweet has been fundamentally the voice of Larry the bird that has symbolised Twitter the social media platform and the expressions of people on the platform.

With Musk's branding overhaul, the platform's association with birds will come to an end.

Is there any past precursor to X?

Yes, there is.

Elon Musk has been vocal about his vision for "X" to be an all-encompassing app, reminiscent of the X.com venture he founded in the past, which eventually evolved into PayPal.

Despite having around 200 million daily active users, Twitter has faced technical issues and user backlash since Musk's takeover. The imposition of charges for previously free services, changes to content moderation, and the return of previously banned accounts have received negative responses.

In light of Meta's recent launch of Threads, a text-based platform with a substantial user base, Twitter faces competition in the social media landscape.

With "X," Musk aims to create a global marketplace, bringing together ideas, goods, services, and opportunities in a limitless and interactive ecosystem.

