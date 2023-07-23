ugc_banner

Elon Musk looks to change Twitter logo with focus on branding overhaul

San FranciscoEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Jul 23, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Twitter new logo: Elon Musk said that a 'good enough' Twitter logo will go live as early as July 24.

Twitter owner Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. 

In a tweet on Sunday, the billionaire business magnate added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow." 

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.

