These 16 apps have been removed from Google Play Store. Know why

Google has reportedly removed 16 apps from Play Store as they were found to cause faster battery drain and high data usage. The apps were also committing ad fraud by impersonating a user.

According to Ars Technica, the apps were facilitating background redirections to webpages and effecting clicks on the ads there.

The activity of the apps was reportedly identified by cybersecurity firm McAfee.

These apps fell into the category of utility apps. Many of them appeared to have simple functions like currency conversion, flashlight operation, QR code scanning and so on. However, these apps were found to have background functions.

Here is the list of apps removed from Google Play Store

Quick Note

Instagram Profile Downloader

Ez Notes

com.candlencom.flashlite

com.doubleline.calcul

com.dev.imagevault Flashlight+

Joycode

EzDica

Currency Converter

BusanBus

8K-Dictionary

com.smh.memocalendar memocalendar

Flashlight+

Smart Task Manager

High-Speed Camera



McAfee reportedly discovered that these apps would automatically download code and access websites without any notification to the user. The apps would also click links and ads.

The immense background activity not only drained battery and consumed network but also increased probability of the smartphone getting infected by malware.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE