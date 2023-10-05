Tech giant Apple releases iOS 17.0.3 update for iPhone 15 to fix overheating issue

Tech giant Apple has released a software update, iOS 17.0.3, for iPhone 15 and iPad iOS 17.0.3 amid customer complaints about overheating. Some buyers said their ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max were getting too warm and even shutting down due to heat problems.

"This update provides important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected," Apple said in a statement.

Over the weekend, the tech company confirmed reports on social media that its new iPhones had a tendency to get warm.

It said the problem was a combination of some apps that weren’t properly configured, Instagram, Uber, and more.

It added that it had also been working with app developers to optimise apps causing problems.

The company rolled out the new iOS with patch notes. It found two vulnerabilities: the first was a kernel exploit that could have been exploited by an attacker with local access to the device, and added that it "may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS prior to iOS 16.6."

The second fix pertained to a libvpx bug, which allowed remote takeover of a device.

While there were speculations about iPhone 15's hardware issues like powerful processor or titanium components, the company primarily attribute the problem to software issues, along with the potential for heating when using USB-C chargers.

It has no intention of tweaking the A17 Pro chip, and said that the titanium and aluminium design of the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ in fact provides better heat dissipation than the stainless steel frames used in previous models.

