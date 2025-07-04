/Tata to assemble Jaguar Land Rover cars in Tamil Nadu starting in 2026

Tata to build Jaguar Land Rover cars in Tamil Nadu starting from 2026

Rs 9,000-crore plan brings luxury and EVs under one roof. Tata Motors will invest Rs 9,000 crore over five years to set up a new plant at Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, where it will assemble Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) SUVs from 2026. The factory’s first products will be Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Velar, built from completely knocked-down (CKD) kits, with an initial capacity of 30,000 units a year. As reported by ET.

“This gives us a scalable, future-ready base as JLR expands in India,” said Tata Group CFO P B Balaji. Operations now handled in Pune will shift to the new site.

Avinya Premium EVs are delayed, but will share the same site

The Ranipet complex is also tipped to host Avinya, Tata’s forthcoming global electric vehicle brand. Launch has slipped to 2026 because of “engineering blind spots”, according to Tata Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra. Avinya cars will carry no visible Tata badge and will target export markets.

Chandra also criticised state incentives that favour hybrids over fully electric cars, warning they “delay wider EV adoption”. Even so, Tata’s other battery models, including Harrier EV and Sierra EV, remain on schedule.

Trade headwinds shape global strategy

Rising US tariffs on UK-built vehicles have hit JLR exports, but Balaji ruled out an American factory, saying Tata “will not overextend”. Instead, JLR will focus on Europe, the Middle East and home demand.

Supply chain resilience remains a priority after the 2023 chip shortage. Tata says it has months of rare-earth stock and is sourcing new suppliers outside China.

JLR is also looking to strengthen its localisation strategy. With the rising input costs and fluctuating global demand, the move to assemble vehicles in India is seen as both a cost-saving step and a way to serve local customers better. This shift is expected to reduce delivery times and improve component sourcing within the country.