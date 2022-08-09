Snapchat rolls out its first parental control tools

For the first time, the popular messaging app Snapchat has rolled out a new feature that will allow parents to see whom their teens are talking to.

The feature has been launched at a time when social media companies have been criticised for their lack of protection for kids.

After facing accusations of exposing young users to bullying or steering them toward harmful content, tech companies such as Snap and its tech peers TikTok and YouTube testified before US lawmakers in October.

Following the leaked internal documents by a Facebook whistleblower that she said showed the app harmed some teens’ mental health and body image, Instagram also testified in a Senate hearing in December over children’s online safety.

The new feature in Snapchat, called Family Centre, will only be activated with the consent of teenagers. Once it is activated, parents will be able to view their kids’ friends list and whom they have messaged on the app in the past seven days.

While will not be able to see private content or messages sent to and from their teens, they can confidentially report any concerning accounts.

According to Jeremy Voss, Snap's head of messaging products, “It strikes the right approach for enhancing safety and well-being, while still protecting autonomy and privacy.”

Instagram had also launched a similar feature that allowed parents to view what accounts their teens follow and how much time they spend on the app.

(With inputs from agencies)

