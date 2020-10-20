Smartwatch's ECG feature saves a 61-year-old Indian man's life, eliciting a response from Tim Cook

A smartwatch saves man’s life. Are you sceptical of technology and how deeply embedded it is in our lives? This might change your mind.

Apple’s signature smartwatch - Apple Watch has a feature called electrocardiogram (ECG), which reportedly saved a 61-year-old Indian man’s life. In fact, Apple CEO Tim Cook reached out to him to wish speed a speedy recovery.

R Rajhans, a retired pharmaceutical professional from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and a user of Apple Watch Series 5, had checked his ECG on the smart watch after feeling ill earlier this year in March.

Also read: Smartwatch to soundbar: Your complete Diwali gift guide suiting all kinds of budget ranges

As reported by news agency IANS, the watch was a present from his son, Siddharth, a Harvard University student, and who has worked with multiple tech companies in Silicon Valley.

Siddharth explained how the watch helped his father. "Since Apple Watch allows the ECG function, one can check it on a more regular basis. Twice or thrice, in the middle of the night, my father was getting arrhythmia signals or irregular heartbeats. It’s a critical indicator," Siddharth told IANS.

After noticing irregularities, the family went to se aa doctor. Rajhans did not suffer any heart conditions and hypertension.

He found that he had a low ejection fraction and was in need of immediate heart surgery. Even though the surgery was delayed due to COVID-19, Rajhans monitored his ECG on the watch.

Also read: Swatch to launch Swiss smartwatch operating system by 2018

"My dad underwent a Mitral Valve replacement surgery and it was his Apple Watch that helped detect the irregular heart rhythm prior to the Valve failure Echo-cardiograph," Siddharth told IANS.

After the surgery, Siddharth reached out to Tim Cook, who then responded. Take a look!

"Siddharth, thank you for sharing this. I am happy to note that your father received medical attention in time and I hope he’s feeling better now. Our team will connect with you," Cook wrote in an email.