Amazon Prime's subscription service price increases in five European countries

Amazon has announced that it is set to increase the price of its monthly Prime subscription in mid-September in Europe, including the United Kingdom.

The customers in five European countries learned on Tuesday (July 26) that they face double-digit price increases for the platform's expedited delivery service.

A report by Guardian stated that the price of the monthly Prime subscription service will increase by 12.5%. (to £8.99 from September). This shows that the delivery costs are rising.

Amazon said that the reason behind the price hike is the increased operating costs as fuel prices.

Here are the details of the price rise:

-France will have to pay 43% more for an annual subscription

-Italians face a 38.6% hike

-Spaniards 30.3%

-Britons 20%

-Germans 20%

The rises take the price of Prime to 49.90 euros in Italy and Spain. It is in addition to rapid delivery includes access to its Prime Video service. It will be 89.90 euros in France and Germany and 95 pounds (around 112 euros) in Britain.

The news didn't go well with the customers. Some even expressed their anger on Twitter and even suggested that they would cancel the subscription.

However, Amazon representatives in France were unfazed. "What we could see in the United States was there wasn't an opt-out surge because more and more services are offered via Prime and it still allows consumers to realise very considerable savings," said the firm.

