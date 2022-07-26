How Metaverse will impact journalism

What is this new buzz word “metaverse” exactly about? It is an idea of a virtual world that is shared by internet users in which they all interact with each other using their digital avatars.

Right now, we all interact with our friends and family on social media apps via texting, video calling or conferencing. But Facebook wants to take this interaction to another level, it is investing its time and money on virtual reality to make our social interaction more immersive and realistic.

It is not just Facebook that is betting on Metaverse. Companies like Microsoft and Decentraland are also building their metaverses.

Now, let’s get to the meat of this conversation. How is metaverse going to impact journalism? The answer is obvious, the same way the development of the World Wide Web impacted it. Journalism has always changed its form according to the new innovations and development in technology.

Earlier, TV, radio and newspapers were the only modes of journalism. But this has changed now. Journalism is now also being done through digital media, which is known as digital journalism, and it has adapted itself according to the development of social media websites like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, etc.

So, don’t be surprised if, in the near future, you see people watching ground reports done by journalists through their VR headsets and experiencing everything as if they are actually present there on the spot. But wait, this has already happened!

News outlets like New York Times and The Guardian are using virtual reality (VR), 360° videos and augmented reality to make the content more engaging for the audiences and to generate empathy with them. Amid the decline in print sales, these news companies are using immersive journalism to appeal to new audiences and strengthen their relationship with existing readers.

Before diving further into this topic, let’s understand the term “immersive journalism”. Immersive journalism is a form of journalism that allows an individual to get first-person experience of situations described in news reports or documentaries. It creates a sense of “being there” by using 3D and immersive technologies. It puts the audience directly into the event.

It would be a sin if we talk about immersive journalism and not mention Nonny de la Peña. It is safe to say that she has helped invent virtual journalism. She is an American journalist, documentary filmmaker, and entrepreneur. She is known as the ‘Godmother of Virtual Reality’. With pieces like “Hunger in Los Angeles”, Nonny has shone a light on the potential of immersive media to change journalism. 'Hunger in Los Angeles' is a virtual reality film that recreates an eyewitness account of an emergency at a Los Angeles food bank.

So, if we look at all the developments taking place in immersive journalism, it becomes clear that metaverse has already started to have its impact on journalism. Journalism is adapting itself to the development of the metaverse. Once again, journalism is about to evolve into a new form.

