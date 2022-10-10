Report: Another Singtel unit ‘Dialog’ faces cyberattack weeks after Optus data breach

On Monday, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd indicated that its Dialog has faced another cyber attack potentially affecting 1,000 current and former employees. However, less than 20 clients have been affected, this attack comes weeks after another Australia unit – Optus – faced a massive data breach.

Singtel said on Monday that the attack on Dialog, an Australia-based information technology services consulting firm, was first detected a month ago (September 10). Since then the shares of the company were down 1.6% at 0845 IST, said a report by Reuters. It added that last week Dialog realised “a very small sample" of its data has been published on the dark web. This included some employees' personal information.

ALSO WATCH: World Business Watch: Singtel's Dialog unit faces cyber attack weeks after Optus data breach

On the other hand, Australia’s second-largest mobile operator, Optus faced a data breach late last month, compromising the data of at least 10 million customers. Subsequently, this triggered an overhaul of customer privacy rules to facilitate targeted data sharing between telecommunication firms and banks.

Notably, Dialog’s systems were completely independent of Optus, said the Singapore-based telecom firm and assured that there was no evidence of any link between the two incidents of data breaches.





WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.