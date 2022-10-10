World Business Watch: Singtel's Dialog unit faces cyber attack weeks after Optus data breach

Published: Oct 10, 2022, 10:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said that its unit Dialog faced a cyber attack that potentially affected 1,000 current and former employees and fewer than 20 clients, weeks after a massive data breach at another Australian unit, Optus.
