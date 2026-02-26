/Perplexity launches ‘Perplexity Computer’: Can it actually run projects on your machine?

Artificial intelligence companies are now racing to build systems that do more than just answer questions. In the latest move, Perplexity AI has introduced a new product called Perplexity Computer a system designed to act as a general-purpose digital worker.

According to the company’s blog and a post on X by CEO Aravind Srinivas, the product has been under development for the past two months. Srinivas described it as a system that “unifies every current capability of AI into a single system”.

What is Perplexity Computer?

Perplexity Computer is not just another chatbot. The company says it is an “agentic” AI system meaning it can take action, not just give responses.

Instead of replying with text, the system can:

Research topics

Design documents

Write and test code

Deploy projects

Manage workflows

Run for hours or even months

Users simply describe the outcome they want. The system then breaks the task into smaller steps. These steps are handled by multiple specialised AI models, called “sub-agents”.

For example, one model may handle reasoning, another coding, another research, and another image generation.

19 AI models working together

One of the key features of Perplexity Computer is that it does not rely on a single AI model.

The company said the system currently operates 19 models. One focuses on reasoning, while others handle coding, web research, lightweight tasks or image-related work.

Perplexity argues that as AI models become more specialised, it makes sense to combine them rather than depend on one system.

In its blog post, the company explained that “multi-model orchestration” allows the AI to choose the best model for each task.

Srinivas said models are treated as tools similar to file systems or command line tools rather than as standalone products.

How does it work?

Each task runs inside an isolated computing environment. According to Perplexity, the system has access to:

A real browser

A real file system

Command-line tools

External integrations

This means it can interact with software in a way that is similar to how a human would use a computer.

The work is also asynchronous. Users can leave it running in the background while focusing on other tasks. The company even said users could run dozens of Perplexity Computers in parallel.

Industry shift towards AI agents

The launch reflects a wider shift in the AI industry. Companies are moving from conversational chatbots to systems that can perform real actions independently.

AI agents are increasingly being designed to automate complex digital work from coding to document management and business processes.

Perplexity Computer will first be available to subscribers of its Max tier. Pricing is usage-based, with monthly credits and optional spending caps. The company plans to expand access later to Pro and enterprise users after testing is complete.

Perplexity described the product as what “a personal computer in 2026 should be”. Srinivas said AI is evolving from being just a tool to becoming the computer itself running workflows in the cloud.

While it remains in early access, the launch shows how AI companies are competing to build systems that move beyond search and chat.