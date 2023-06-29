Nokia G42 5G launched: Company's first self-repairing and more sustainable 5G smartphone |Details

HMD Global, the company that makes Nokia smartphones, launched a new smartphone on Wednesday that can be repaired by users when parts get damaged. The smartphone was launched in a beautiful purple shade which can be repaired by customers using parts provided by iFixit, the repair advocacy organisation.

The device is currently available in the UK, starting Wednesday. HMD Global did not provide details on US availability. In India, the phone is set to be available for purchase in the third quarter of the year.

Also Read | Sri Lanka gets IMF support months after India's credit line extension for economic recovery

The G42 5G is a more premium-feeling upgrade of the company’s repairable G22 phone, which was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona earlier this year.

The Nokia’s parent company, HMD Global claims that the model is affordable, sustainable and durable, which is why, they collaborated with iFixit to launch a device with replaceable parts including the display, battery, and charging port. Nokia G42 5G price and availability The phone is currently available in purple and grey colour options, the Nokia G42 5G is available in two storage configurations. The 6GB + 128GB variant is listed at £199 ($252). The company said that the Nokia G42 5G will launch in India within the third quarter of the year, which encompasses the months of July, August and September. ‘Right to repair’ In the recent past, smartphone companies have been increasingly working to make phones last longer amid pressure from regulators to make electronic devices more sustainable.

For instance, lawmakers in the European Parliament are calling for legislation that would force manufacturers to give users the “right to repair”. This refers to a movement among consumer rights campaigners to make it easier for consumers to repair their gadgets.

The European Commission’s Green New Deal seeks to make the bloc a circular economy by 2050, making it so that almost all physical goods can be repurposed, repaired, reused or recycled to minimise waste.

Repairing phones, in particular, has gotten more complex due to how tightly the battery and other components are sealed by glue.

Apple has long been reluctant to make changes to its repair policies. But in November 2021, the company decided to launch a self-service repair program that lets customers buy parts to fix their own devices.

Also Read | National Geographic magazine lays off last remaining staff writers

In December, the iPhone maker expanded this program to eight European countries, including Belgium, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE