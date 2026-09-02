/No AI until high school: New York City schools introduce sweeping new rules

New York City is taking a much tougher approach to artificial intelligence in schools. The city is banning student-facing AI tools from 2-K through eighth grade, meaning younger pupils will not be allowed to use generative AI, chatbots or AI tutors in school.

The policy comes as parents and educators debate whether children should be relying on AI for learning. City officials are also introducing tighter limits on classroom screen use. The move is being closely watched because New York City has the largest public school system in the US.

AI ban will cover younger students

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Under the new policy, students from early childhood programmes through eighth grade will face the strongest restrictions. High school students will be allowed to use AI, but access will be limited. Possible uses include literacy and career-readiness programmes, as well as selected pilot programmes.

The policy also takes aim at AI companion chatbots designed to simulate relationships or provide emotional support.

The exact challenge will be enforcement. Students can access many AI services outside school, making it difficult for schools to control what happens beyond the classroom.

Teachers can still use AI

The rules do not amount to a complete AI ban across New York City Public Schools.

Teachers will be allowed to use approved AI tools for tasks such as lesson planning, translation and drafting communications. However, teachers will not be allowed to use AI for certain sensitive activities, including grading, behaviour monitoring, counselling or developing special education plans. The city's education department has said its approach should be age-appropriate and keep human judgement at the centre of education. Its earlier guidance divided AI use according to different grade bands, including K-5, 6-8 and 9-12.

Why New York City changed its AI policy

The decision follows backlash over the city's earlier AI framework released in March.

That framework used a traffic-light system and allowed some student uses of AI for research, exploration and creative work. Parents and teachers argued that the approach did not go far enough. Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels later acknowledged that officials had “missed the mark” in communicating the policy and promised to consider community feedback.