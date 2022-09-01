More paid features on Facebook and Instagram? Meta to set up new group for creating products

The Verge reported that Facebook and Instagram will get more paid features as Meta is setting up a new group that will focus on creating products.

A company spokesperson told News agency Reuters that "Any new product will be complementary to our existing ads business."

Snap Inc and Twitter Inc, which are Meta's competitors, have already launched paid tiers to unlock additional features.

John Hegeman, Meta's head of ads and business products, said in an interview with the Verge, that the company is committed to growing the ads business and has no plans to let users pay to turn off ads.

Highlighting that features becoming a more meaningful part of its business, Hegeman said Meta's vision aligns with its long-term goals.

Verge reported that the groups will be called New Monetization Experiences and led by Meta's former head of research Pratiti Raychoudhury.

(With inputs from agencies)

