Mobile phone makers to compulsorily disclose internet data capacity? Here's what Indian government plans

Amid piling consumers' grievances related to internet speed, the government of India is mulling over a proposal to make it compulsory for mobile phone makers to disclose their devices' upload and download speed capacities to the users, as stated by people aware about the matter. Since the internet speed's quality depends on both the device specifications and the network, the step is aimed at ensuring that users are well aware of smartphones and other devices like laptops and tablets and are making an informed decision during the purchase of the product.

Currently, the matter is being handled by the Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC) under the Department of Telecommunications. A stakeholders’ consultation will be carried out by TEC before any final directions are issued by the government on the matter, as per the government officials.



“There are phones ranging between '6,000-200,000' in the country. While mostly people buy phones looking at the camera, battery, built etc, we also want the companies to give an idea about the maximum data speeds that the devices would support. The plan is to make handset data speeds as one of the performance indicators,” stated a government official, adding that they are considering the rules as per international standards like 3GPP.



“We just want a declaration from the handset makers. This would not increase the cost significantly for such companies,” another official stated.

Cost of making mobile phones to rise?

In the current, as per the standards, the device makers need to comply and give information on the basis of parameters like battery safety, radiated emissions, Indian language support, mobile emergency support, etc.



“Data communication performance of handsets seems to be an interesting move if mandated by the government as the same will benefit consumers with regard to choice of phones,” stated Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst at Techarc.