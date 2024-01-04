Microsoft announces addition of Copilot AI button to Windows keyboards

Microsoft on Thursday (January 4) annoucned first major change to Windows keyboard in last three decades as it said that a new AI button, linked to Microsoft Copilot, will be added in laptops and other devices that will roll-out in near future. The button will be called the Copilot key and will be placed to the right of the space bar. When pressed it will activate the Copilot service which Microsoft released recently.

The AI service will help people in variety of tasks like summarising information in a document, answering your queries which you would ask a search engine, recommending music and much more.

"We believe it will empower people to participate in the AI transformation more easily," Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's executive vice president and consumer chief marketing officer, wrote in a blog post published Thursday. "The new key will invoke the Copilot in Windows experience to make it seamless to engage Copilot in your day to day."

Watch | The New York times takes legal action against OpenAI & Microsoft × Microsoft has been gung-ho about artificial intelligence. It is a major backer of OpenAI, the tech firm behind the blockbuster ChatGPT chatbot which started the AI fascination of the masses in the first place.

Addition of a dedicated AI key is likely to be seen as Microsoft's greater commitment in moving towards the tech.

The tech giant has also incorporated generative AI in some of its products. Windows 11 and Microsoft's search engine Bing already have this aspect.

The Copilot button is expected to be present in first wave of upcoming Windows 11 laptops and PCs of companies Microsoft has partnered with. Microsoft has hinted that February and following months will see greater release of devices with the Copilot button.

"This [new button] will not only simplify people's computing experience but also amplify it, making 2024 the year of the AI PC," Mehdi wrote.