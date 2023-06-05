ugc_banner

Microsoft 365 down as thousands of users face outage

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

Microsoft logo. Photograph:(Reuters)

Story highlights

Users on Monday (June 5) reported issues while accessing their Microsoft Outlook accounts. The company's product suite that includes Word and Excel was down for more than 15,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Microsoft tweeted, "We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web." 

News agency Reuters reported that Microsoft services have faced at least three outages since the beginning of the year. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users. 

more to follow...

(With inputs from agencies) 

