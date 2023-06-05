Microsoft 365 down as thousands of users face outage

Users on Monday (June 5) reported issues while accessing their Microsoft Outlook accounts. The company's product suite that includes Word and Excel was down for more than 15,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Microsoft tweeted, "We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web." We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web. Further details can be found under EX571516 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) June 5, 2023 × User reports indicate Microsoft Teams is having problems since 11:16 AM EDT. https://t.co/lrZW08yr6T RT if you're also having problems #teamsdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) June 5, 2023 × News agency Reuters reported that Microsoft services have faced at least three outages since the beginning of the year. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

