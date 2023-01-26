Meta to soon reinstate Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts

Following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021, Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) announced on Wednesday (January 25) that it will soon reinstate former US President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The social media company said in a blog post it has "put new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses."

Trump has declared he would run for president again in 2024, and the two most important platforms for political funding and outreach are Facebook and Instagram.

After regaining access to his once-favorite social media platform, Twitter, in November 2022, he claimed to be in negotiations with Meta about making a return.

"In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation," wrote Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, in the blog post.

The decision to suspend Trump caused controversy for Meta, the largest social media company in the world, which has never before suspended a sitting head of state's account for breaking its content guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies)